The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,711 shares during the quarter. Marcus accounts for approximately 6.8% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marcus were worth $24,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,274,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 911,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 188,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 104,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 892,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of Marcus stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 1,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,511. The stock has a market cap of $580.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

MCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.