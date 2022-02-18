American Beacon Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 5.4% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $60.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $960.47. 25,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 614.87 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $957.60 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,457.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

