Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 468,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.73% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSVR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 9,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 211,118 shares of company stock worth $1,430,879 over the last ninety days.

Shares of RSVR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Reservoir Media Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.