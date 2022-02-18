Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PAFOU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,415,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pacifico Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,030,000.

NASDAQ PAFOU traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. Pacifico Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.

