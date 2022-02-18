Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $2.56 Million in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OXACU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

