Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.07. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 19,218 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

