US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,270. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

