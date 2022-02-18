Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $305,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.