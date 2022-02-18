Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Short Interest Up 28.4% in January

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ZD traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
