Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $435.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

