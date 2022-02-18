Stony Point Capital LLC Sells 87,302 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Stony Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,302 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 2.1% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $250,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $1,088,335.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,207 shares of company stock worth $66,782,810 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

NYSE:NET traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $102.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,097. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

