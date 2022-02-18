Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

VC traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,377. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

