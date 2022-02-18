Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.
VC traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,377. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 2.04.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
