Stokes Family Office LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. 426,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,603,914. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

