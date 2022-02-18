Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,611. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 170,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

