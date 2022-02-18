Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. 13,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

