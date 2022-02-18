Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072 shares of company stock worth $308,191. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $230.89 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.28 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

