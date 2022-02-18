Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,354. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.77 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.