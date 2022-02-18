Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of KL remained flat at $$38.92 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,332,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,135. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.