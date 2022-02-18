Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

