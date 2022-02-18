CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.57 million.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. CTS has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -12.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. lowered their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CTS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.