Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Up 43.7% in January

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UUU stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 57,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,744. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $5.58 million, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

