$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. The company had a trading volume of 28,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,848. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

