Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,052. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 45.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

