TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $30.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company had a trading volume of 51,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,736. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after buying an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,018 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after buying an additional 76,655 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

