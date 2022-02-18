EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,731. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $459.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 372,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,860 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.