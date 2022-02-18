Two Sigma Investments LP Has $66.31 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19,271.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,631 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $66,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $440.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $599.56. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.69 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $824.00 to $776.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.30.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.92, for a total transaction of $110,358.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,975 shares of company stock valued at $47,405,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

