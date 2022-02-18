Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,070.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3,334.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

