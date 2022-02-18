Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,070.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3,334.37.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
