Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 256 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.