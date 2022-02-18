Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,000 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in Newmont by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,476,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $251,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $67.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

