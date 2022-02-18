861 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.95 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.59.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

