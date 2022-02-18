Vestcor Inc Sells 1,433 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 189.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 233,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 153,093 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 18.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth about $6,282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 219.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 49,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.8% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

