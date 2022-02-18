Two Sigma Securities LLC Grows Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

