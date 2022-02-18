Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.83. 342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,213. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

