Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 964,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,048,688. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

