Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. 715,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,589,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

