Traders Buy Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Call Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.