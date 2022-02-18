Traders Buy Large Volume of Vishay Intertechnology Call Options (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,696 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,000% compared to the typical daily volume of 245 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,991. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

