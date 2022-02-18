Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 16,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,581. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

