iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Susquehanna International Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $24,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,440,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,702,000 after purchasing an additional 876,597 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,630,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,184,000 after buying an additional 554,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,110,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,443,000 after buying an additional 200,594 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,462,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 81,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,092,932. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.90.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

