Tanaka Capital Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS accounts for about 1.5% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 46.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,115,000 after buying an additional 1,867,148 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,548,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 439.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,725,000 after buying an additional 1,540,402 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. 87,560,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,360,537. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.