Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Makes New $622,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 209.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.