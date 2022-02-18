Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Susquehanna International Group Ltd.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Evogene worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 20.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

EVGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,019. Evogene Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 40.83% and a negative net margin of 3,013.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

