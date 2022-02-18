Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 6,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,074,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 137,811 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $8,727,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 937.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

