Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 11,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,330. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

