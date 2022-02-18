First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392,678 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $93,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 168,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.