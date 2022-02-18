Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.50. Approximately 1,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,229,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.