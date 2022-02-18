LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,217 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $675.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

