Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Trading Up 4.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

