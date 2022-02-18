Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

J stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,291. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

