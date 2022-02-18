Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $574,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,315. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

