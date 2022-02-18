Permian Basin Royalty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,178 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 341,364 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 381,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares during the period.

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 30,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,509. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

