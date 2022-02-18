Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. boosted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.78.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.07. 14,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,702. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day moving average of $389.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

